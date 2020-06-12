Vermont House expected to approve mail-in voting Friday

Democratic Party of Hawaii staff tabulate presidential primary ballots in Honolulu on Friday, May 22, 2020. The Democratic Party of Hawaii is scheduled Saturday to release the results of its party-run presidential primary which was delayed by more than a month due the coronavirus pandemic. The party expected most members to vote by mail and some to cast ballots at about 20 in-person polling sites. But concerns about the virus forced the party to cancel in-person voting and allow only mail ballots. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The Vermont House is poised to give final approval to a bill that would allow mail-in voting for this fall’s presidential election.

The goal of the bill given preliminary approval by the House on Wednesday is to provide a method for voting in case the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it too dangerous for traditional voting.

The bill has already passed the Senate. The House is now scheduled to give final approval to the proposal on Friday.

Gov. Phil Scott has said he was in favor of preparing to vote by mail, but he wanted to wait until later in the year to see if it would be necessary.