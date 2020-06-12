Vermont House expected to approve mail-in voting Friday

The Vermont House is poised to give final approval to a bill that would allow mail-in voting for this fall’s presidential election.
The goal of the bill given preliminary approval by the House on Wednesday is to provide a method for voting in case the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it too dangerous for traditional voting.
The bill has already passed the Senate. The House is now scheduled to give final approval to the proposal on Friday.
Gov. Phil Scott has said he was in favor of preparing to vote by mail, but he wanted to wait until later in the year to see if it would be necessary.