Vermont House OKs deal on bill to allow marijuana sale, tax

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives has approved a deal on a bill that would allow for the legal sale of marijuana, as well as taxation on those sales.

The legislative conference committee report passed the House by a vote of 92-56 on Thursday.

It now heads to the state Senate, where a vote is expected next week.

House members of the conference committee had agreed to drop language that would have prevented advertising for cannabis-related businesses. They also gave up their insistence upon seat belt use becoming a primary reason for motor vehicle stops as part of the legislation.

