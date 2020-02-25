Vermont House overrides Scott veto, minimum wage hike to become law

Lawmakers in the Vermont House have garnered the two-thirds majority needed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The House voted Tuesday by a 100 to 49 margin, overriding Scott’s veto by just a single vote. Scott, who vetoed a bill two years ago that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour, has argued that it would hurt both workers and small businesses.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Scott said in a statement, “While disappointing, it’s now more important than ever to move forward and focus on policies that actually grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, attract more to our workforce to reverse our demographic crisis and help workers move up the economic ladder with more skills for better paying jobs.”

The Senate voted to overide the governor’s veto on Feb. 13. The bill now becomes law and calls for raising the minimum wage to $11.75 next year and $12.55 by 2022.