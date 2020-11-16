Vermont International Festival goes virtual.

For 27 years the Vermont International Festival has brought thousands to the Champlain Valley Fair and Exposition in Essex Junction.

This year for the first time the festival will be virtual, but still educating and entertaining Vermonters about other cultures that live here in Vermont.

The event is three days full of international music, dance, crafts, and different types of cuisines.

Since eating food can’t be virtual, Executive Director says you will be able to eat and watch while at home.

“You can actually order food online. Each day of the festival there will be a different meal served a full dinner and there is also a bunch of sample plates that you can buy either in combination or separately from the meal itself. Three of our favorites from the festival one is Congolese, the next one is Argentinian and the third one will be Filipino,” said Executive Director, April Werner.

If you are interested in tasting a bite of the world you must pre-order your meals in advance.

Something different this year as well will be that all the videos of performances and recipes will be uploaded to their site so if you miss it you can always come back to it.

“You can come and watch videos and you can go through and shop for the crafts that are going to be online and we will probably have between 10 to 15 craft vendors that will be up on the website from now until the end of December so the shopping wont stop after the festival is over,” said Werner.

There will be music and dance performances from many different cultures in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia that you can dance along to right in the comfort of your own home.

The virtual festival runs from December 4th-6th. The virtual marketplace is already open and ready for individuals to check it out and place orders.