While you enjoy the fall weather, the Vermont Department of Health recommends keeping your eyes peeled for infected wildlife. Ten cases of the rabies virus have been reported since July and while you should stay away from wild animals, coming in contact with one deserves immediate attention.

“There are vaccinations for it both in humans and animals,” said Natalie Kwit, Public Health Veterinarian for the Vermont Department of Health. “We want pets to have routine rabies vaccines for that reason, but there is also post exposure treatment that humans can get.”

Kwit says 8 raccoons and 2 skunks have tested positive in Chittenden County and over 30 animals have tested positive in Vermont this year. They usually expect that number to be one or two every year in Chitteden County, which predominantly occurs in bats.

Kwit stresses urgency with the post exposure treatment. “It’s a series of shots you can get from your healthcare provider. It’s nearly 100 percent effective if given promptly after exposure to a rabid animal. When it’s not effective is when you come down with rabies yourself.”

The virus is 100 percent deadly and is transmitted through an animal’s infected saliva, usually by way of a bite. Asa Sargent, a game warden in Chittenden County says his office is prepared.

“At our state police barracks, we have what are called rabies kits and they are put together by the health lab in Colchester,” said Sargent. “We package the specimen and deliver it either to a courier service.”

To combat a rabies spread, the USDA has conducted an annual vaccine bait drop for the last 25 years that has held cases in teens. While they are unsure what has sparked this uptick, they have been trapping and hand-vaccinating hundreds of raccoons, foxes, and skunks.

“That has been effective in preventing rabies in terrestrial wildlife in the Northern part of Vermont. So it is strange for us to see that this year so many animals are testing positive.”

The program was halted earlier this month but Kwit says the USDA will continue their rabies surveillance and send animal specimens for testing. Kwit also urges people to call the rabies hotline and to make sure their pets get necessary vaccinations.