Vermont K-12 schools in good shape to move to Step 3

On Saturday, Vermont schools will advance to Step Three, which will allow for additional flexibility in their reopening plans.

The Vermont Agency of Education and the Department of Health believe schools are ready for this transition.

“Our decision for determining the step levels for schools is based on a consideration of two variables,” said Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education Dan French.

Those variables include the state’s overall health conditions when it comes to the virus and the schools’ ability to implement required health guidance. Secretary French said Vermont is in good shape.

“Under Step 3, schools may consider the use of common areas such as gyms and cafeterias, under Step 2, these communicate spaces were not allowed to be utilized for their normal purposes,” said Secretary French.

These spaces can be used for their intended purposes but with smaller, staggered group sizes and cleaning protocols. The change in step level is also connected to sports.

Winooski School District Superintendent Sean McMannon said in a statement: “The only immediate changes for WSD will be the start of middle and high school athletic competitions. We have been and will continue to plan for increased in-person instruction for k-5 elementary students since we have moved to Step 3.”

Secretary French says Step 3 should not be viewed as relaxing the necessary mitigation strategies. But Dr. Mark Levine points out school conditions are encouraging.

“…Two weeks in, we have seen no covid-19 transmission within schools,” said Dr. Levine.

Meaning, none of the recent positive cases associated with three Vermont schools got the virus due to being in school, but rather outside school.

Don Tinney, President of the Vermont National Education Association (NEA) commends his staff for their hard work.

“Our educators have worked tirelessly to assure a safe reopening of our schools, so we must make sure the transition to Step Three is done carefully and cautiously — and with clear guidance from Dr. Levine and his team of experts at the Department of Health.

Secretary French says moving to Step 3 is critical as it will give schools the ability to provide more in-person instruction.