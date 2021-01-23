Vermont teacher starts petition for early vaccination, gathers thousands of signatures

A kindergarten teacher in Vermont started a petition as she believes the state can do more to protect educators against COVID-19.

Samantha Brehm says the petition isn’t against the state’s effort to prioritize those who are older; it’s to tell the Scott Administration teachers want to be included in early vaccination.

While surveillance testing is offered for teachers, Brehm says it’s an optional practice and excludes teachers from it if they present more than one symptom.

She and thousands more believe surveillance testing is not enough to justify a delay in getting vaccinated.

“”I am a teacher and I’m exposed to 25 pods, 25 pods directly. And I can’t speak for specials teachers, teachers that work in two schools, you have special educators, speech and language pathologists, you have OT’s, occupational therapists. And sometimes they work in more than school…so what does that look like,” said Brehm.

Brehm said 4,700 people signed the petition in just days, and a letter was sent to the Scott Administration, detailing these concerns.