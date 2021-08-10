Lake Monsters clinch regular-season title in Futures League with 6-4 win over Westfield

The Vermont Lake Monsters capped their inaugural season in the Futures League by securing the regular-season title Tuesday with a 6-4 win over Westfield.

The Monsters, who have won 29 out of their last 33 games, improved to 41-22 overall. They lead the Futures Collegiate Baseball League by 3.5 games over the Pittsfield Suns.

Vermont has three regular-season games remaining on the schedule. The Monsters will again host Westfield on Wednesday, the final Hot Dog Hysteria of the season. Then they welcome the second-place Suns to Centennial Field on Thursday and Friday.

Just one day later, the Monsters begin the playoffs game against the league’s fourth place team, which has yet to be determined. The best-of-three semifinal series is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.