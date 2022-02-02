Montpelier, VT — This spring, schools across Vermont will begin testing for polychlorinated biphenyls, human-made chemicals used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980 like caulk and fluorescent light ballasts.

“PCBs are chemicals that can cause serious health problems,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “The effects of PCB exposure may not be immediate, but they can be serious. This statewide program will inform the actions needed to protect the health of our children and the health of the teachers and staff in our schools.”

PCBs can be released into the air, and health effects from exposure can depend on how much and how long someone has been exposed to them. Studies indicate that exposure to PCBs can affect the nervous, immune, reproductive, and endocrine systems.

Under Act 74, a law that was passed in 2021, every school constructed or renovated before 1980 will be required to test their indoor air for PCBs by July 1, 2024. The Department of Environmental Conservation has hired consultants to carry out the testing and schools will be notified of the results and be sent a letter outlining steps to follow.

“We are working closely with school administrators, facility managers, and Health Department officials to test for PCBs, analyze results, and if necessary, identify steps to reduce PCB levels,” said DEC Commissioner Peter Walke. “This program will help us deliver valuable public health information to school administrators and support them in making decisions going forward that will protect students, teachers and school staff.”

For more information about the school testing program, click here.