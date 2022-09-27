The number, which launched Saturday, will immediately connect callers with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and licensed, trained counselors. (WIVB)

Burlington, VT — To reduce rising suicide numbers, the Vermont Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health has launched a website for those struggling or who are in crisis.

Funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Facing Suicide VT” is not only for those who are struggling but also provides resources for those who want to help. The site features many resources including organizations and hotlines that can be accessed and real stories from people who have experience with suicide and mental health issues.

“Suicide is a significant and complex public health concern that impacts every community in Vermont and across the nation,” said Nick Nichols, coordinator of the Health Department’s Suicide Prevention Program. “COVID-19 exacerbated the risk factors for many Vermonters, including isolation, financial and job insecurities, illness, and difficulties accessing services during the peak of the pandemic. Our work is focused on making sure suicide prevention happens at multiple levels – individual, interpersonal, community, and societal. We all play an important role in reducing the risk of suicide for fellow Vermonters.”

“Having these resources in one, easily accessible place can encourage conversations about suicide,” said Alison Krompf, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Mental Health. “This leads to reducing the stigma associated with mental health concerns, and most importantly, can help save lives.”

“By learning to recognize warning signs in others, making the connections and having meaningful conversations with the people we care about in times of crisis, we can make the single most important difference in someone’s life,” said Nichols.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.

If you are concerned about your or a loved one’s safety or need emergency medical services, call 9-1-1.