Vermont law enforcement continue security planning as Biden inauguration draws near

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont law enforcement agencies are continuing to plan for potential protests or disruptions in the days ahead.

Officials say they are not aware of specific, credible threats. However, there have been calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” at all 50 state capitals this weekend and next week.

While unable to describe details, the Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners in threat monitoring and mitigation.

As Gov. Phil Scott and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said earlier this week, state leaders and law enforcement support the constitutional rights of Vermonters. But they are encouraging the public to consider, in light of recent events and in the interest of personal responsibility and safety, when the best time is to exercise these rights.

As always, police ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to their local law enforcement agency or on the Vermont Tips website.