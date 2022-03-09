Waterbury, VT — Vermont law enforcement agencies will be donating used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine. Members of the public may donate body-armor vests that they have, as long as the vests have a rating of level III or more. Donations will be accepted at all Vermont State Police barracks from 8 am to 4 pm until March 23.

All vests that will be donated afterward will be collected and packaged for shipment to Ukraine. To find a list of all Vermont State Police barracks, click here.