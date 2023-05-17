Montpelier, VT – Vermont’s lawmakers made significant strides in gun legislation during this legislative session, passing three impactful bills, one of which may establish a 72-hour waiting period for all gun purchases.

Despite the 2023 legislative session coming to a close, there are pending decisions regarding several gun laws, such as the 72-hour waiting period for all gun purchases and safe storage requirements, which the governor has yet to finalize.

In the midst of a public safety crisis, Vermont’s lawmakers have prioritized gun reform in 2023.

After a recent Supreme Court decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case, a national precedent has been established, heralding the dawn of eased gun laws across the country.

“What we’re trying to do now is build case law back up in light of the Bruen decision so that we protect things like safe storage, waiting periods, and not allowing domestic abusers to have guns,” said State Senator Phil Baruth (D).

Lawmakers passed bills taking aim at paramilitary training camps, straw purchases, safe storage.

“We’ve exempted them from the 72-hour waiting period only until July of 2024. In the interim, we’re going to work out a way so that an individual can show that they are already a firearm owner with some sort of a firearm identification,” said State Representative Martin Lalonde (D).

But Vermont’s Governor, Phil Scott, says the constant erosion of gun rights is a slippery slope.

“I personally believe we don’t need to make any direct, dramatic changes to our gun laws at this point. From my perspective that would be problematic,” said Scott.

Scott has not yet committed to a veto against the change, but State Representative Conor Casey, the executive director of Gunsense Vermont, says the issue is pressing for Vermont since it has the highest rate of gun deaths in New England.

“We need to take action. We need to do it now, and it needs to be comprehensive. It can’t be a piecemeal approach,” said Casey.

Lawmakers confident of securing enough votes to veto Scott’s anticipated decision, while Casey asserts that the waiting period brings benefits for all parties involved; however, gun shop owners such as Chris Sanborn from R&L Archery in Barre disagree.

“It’ll definitely affect business. Some of the old collectible stuff you’re not going to find at your local store, so how often do you drive that far? Now you have to drive there, drive back three days later,” said Sanborn.

With background checks and selective waiting periods already in place, Sanborn says he and his competitors don’t shy away from using their best judgement with customers.