Vermont lawmakers approve $75 million in virus relief for restaurants, lodging

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The Senate met with 17 members, one over the required quorum, to pass legislation needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul Heintz/Seven Days via AP, Pool)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is allocating $75 million to help businesses and lodging establishments hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee also has approved nearly $6.5 million to help Vermonters who need help paying their rent. The grants will provide relief to food and accommodations businesses that lost revenues between March and September, with a cap of up to $300,000.

The Joint Fiscal Committee, made up of leaders from the House and Senate’s finance panels, has the authority to approve or reject administration proposals for reallocating unspent money from federal COVID-19 relief money that must be spent by the end of the year.