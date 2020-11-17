Vermont lawmakers approve $75 million in virus relief for restaurants, lodging

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is allocating $75 million to help businesses and lodging establishments hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee also has approved nearly $6.5 million to help Vermonters who need help paying their rent. The grants will provide relief to food and accommodations businesses that lost revenues between March and September, with a cap of up to $300,000.
The Joint Fiscal Committee, made up of leaders from the House and Senate’s finance panels, has the authority to approve or reject administration proposals for reallocating unspent money from federal COVID-19 relief money that must be spent by the end of the year.
More Headlines
- Scott to COVID denialists: “Don’t pretend it’s about freedom”
- Live: Vermont officials discuss COVID-19 response; cases now exceed 3,000
- Pfizer chooses 4 states for pilot vaccine delivery program
- LIVE: Senators question Facebook, Twitter CEOs on election measures
- Weather Blog: Time to break out the scarf, hat and gloves again