Vermont lawmakers approve minimum wage hike, but veto by Scott possible

Lawmakers have voted to increase Vermont’s minimum wage, but all eyes are now on Republican Gov. Phil Scott to see if he will allow the bill to become law.

On Thursday, the Senate gave final approval to the bill that will increase the minimum wage to $12.55 an hour by 2022 from the current $10.96. The increase is less than the $15 some Democratic and Progressive lawmakers had sought.

Scott has expressed reservations about the impact the higher wage would have on rural areas. In 2018, Scott vetoed a $15 minimum wage bill. The bill did not pass the House with a veto-proof majority.

The Vermont Raise The Wage Coalition, a group of activists and advocates, said the new hourly wage will benefit close to 40,000 people in Vermont. In a letter to Scott, the coalition urged the governor to sign the legislation

"Given the strong majorities in both the House and Senate — not to mention support from a majority of Vermonters — it now comes down to just you," the group wrote. "Will you listen to the thousands of workers asking for their labor to be compensated fairly? Or will you tell them to do more with less, and allow their families to struggle to meet basic needs?






