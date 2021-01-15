Vermont lawmakers move to extend frontline worker COVID-19 protections

MONTPELIER – On Friday, the Vermont Senate moved to extend benefits for frontline workers who contract COVID-19.

The original benefits were passed as one of the last bills of the 2020 legislative session, and were set to expire on Friday.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin (D-Chittenden) said the bill essentially gives benefit of the doubt in COVID-19 worker’s compensation claims to frontline workers.

“We already give many frontline workers similar presumptions for certain conditions such as PTSD, heart conditions and certain cancers,” Sirotkin said. “When we passed the law in June, we were among a handful of states leading the country on this COVID policy. Now, according to the NCSL, there are 17 states and Puerto Rico with similar laws.”

The benefits would extend through 30 days after the state’s emergency declaration is lifted. The bill now heads to the House, which will likely vote next week.