Vermont lawmakers preparing COVID-19 relief package

Vermont lawmakers are preparing a COVID-19 relief measure to provide assistance to people and businesses across the state while waiting for Congress to pass a bigger package.
The plan being considered supports a variety of programs for children, businesses and long-term investments in health care. Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint says lawmakers want to be ready for a larger federal package, but until one passes it isn’t real.
The package, which doesn’t have a price tag yet, would be paid for by leftover federal cash and one-time money from the governor’s budget.