Vermont lawmakers preparing COVID-19 relief package

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are preparing a COVID-19 relief measure to provide assistance to people and businesses across the state while waiting for Congress to pass a bigger package.

The plan being considered supports a variety of programs for children, businesses and long-term investments in health care. Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint says lawmakers want to be ready for a larger federal package, but until one passes it isn’t real.

The package, which doesn’t have a price tag yet, would be paid for by leftover federal cash and one-time money from the governor’s budget.

