Vermont lawmakers raise concerns about upcoming vote to close colleges

MONTPELIER – During a remote all-Senate caucus Monday afternoon, Vermont legislators voiced their concerns about an upcoming vote to close down three state college campuses.

“Think about the economic impact,” said Sen. John Rodgers (D-Essex). “Lyndonville will dry up without that college. Without all of the professors and other folks who work at that college having jobs there, many of them will leave the state, there will be tons of vacant houses. The kids won’t be coming to that town to spend money.”

The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees was originally slated to vote on a proposal to close Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson and the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College on Monday. It has since been pushed back a week to April 27.

Legislators are considering how to extend that timeline, allowing for a more detailed analysis of the potential closures’ impact. Sen. Anne Cummings (D-Washington) outlined the first step.

“They’re not sure how long they’re going to make payroll, so that seems like the immediate crisis,” Sen. Cummings said. “We’re going to have to help figure out a way to deal with that.”

Confidence was low that the one week delay would offer enough time for solutions. Sen. Jeannette White (D-Windham) worked at the University of Vermont for 11 years and believes it’s unlikely the board will come up with a ‘meaningful plan’ in one week if it’s been ‘years they’ve dealt with this.’

“I’ve heard from a lot of people I consider really, really smart in higher education issues in the past couple days – they have a lot of suggestions,” Sen. White said. “A lot of them might not work, but lets get a group together, it doesn’t have to be a consulting firm, there are people here who are creative and should have some input.”

There’s other questions looming about the future of higher education in Vermont and what changes can be made to keep schools open. Sen. Cummings said Northern Vermont needs a college, but she wants a better look at how this situation unfolded.

“We don’t know why Vermont has one of the highest graduation rates from high school and one of the lowest continuation rates into any kind of higher education,” Cummings said. “We need some process for deciding what can we afford, what can we support.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) said he appreciated the Board of Trustees’ decision to delay the vote.

“Clearly, there is no easy answer to the challenges facing our state college system, but delaying the decision is an important step forward,” Sanders said in a statement. “We need the time to have a statewide discussion which includes all of the stakeholders. Unfortunately, that kind of discussion cannot take place in the middle of a pandemic and stay-at-home practices.”

The Vermont Senate will reconvene at noon on Tuesday to continue their discussion.