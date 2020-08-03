Vermont lawmakers want to hear your opinion of possible police reforms

The Vermont House Judiciary Committee and Government Operations Committee both want to know how you think law enforcement practices in the Green Mountain State should change. They’re working together to hold virtual public hearings in the next two weeks about possible police reform.

In particular, the lawmakers say they want to hear two things: Vermonters’ experiences with law enforcement agencies throughout the state, and civilian suggestions of how police can improve their relationships with historically-marginalized groups, including Vermonters of color.

The hearings are scheduled for:

Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Each hearing will be live-streamed on the House Judiciary Committee’s YouTube channel, and if you want to testify at one of them, you’ll need to sign up in advance by clicking here.