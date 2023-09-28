Warren, VT– A new report shows Vermont is not meeting its climate goals. State officials and members of the Energy Action Network met at the annual Network Summit to talk about what’s being done and policies moving forward.

Vermont has more work ahead to meet its climate population obligations. EAN hosted its conference to talk about why the Green Mountain State is falling behind in its clean goals.

Executive Director Jared Duval says the state’s biggest source of pollution is transportation and heating.

“Vermont has made the least progress of any state in the northeast towards the Paris Climate Agreement that the United States signed onto,” says Duval. “We have the second highest per capita climate pollution in all of New England behind only New Hampshire.”

He says $2.6 billion of Vermont’s money was spent on fossil fuels in 2022. But in a collaborative effort, a handful of state officials discussed different areas of Vermont’s priorities: electrifying transportation, instituting new policies, and funding climate projects.

Attorney General Charity Clark spoke of her office’s active lawsuits; “the first priority for me is holding fossil fuel companies accountable,” she says.

With much of the state’s population driving longer distances in rural towns, State Representative Sara Coffey says tackling carbon emissions is at the top of the list.

“We know the transportation sector is a huge contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, and through the Global Warming Solutions Act we set some really aggressive targets,” says Coffey.

State Treasurer Mike Pieciak spoke of cost-conscious funding initiatives, looking into how the state finances future climate infrastructure.

Duval says in order to meet Global Warming Solutions Act benchmarks in 2025 and 2030, all Vermonters will have to work towards a common goal.

“In order to really get serious about cutting pollution and cutting costs, there are major opportunities to electrify how we do that,” says Duval. “This cannot be an individual responsibility, in order to make sure we meet these legal obligations and in order to make sure that were helping all Vermonters take advantage of these opportunities, that needs to be led by policies and state government.”

State Senator Christopher Bray outlines one proposal he thinks could move the Green Mountain State forward: amending the state constitution.

“It’s to provide a right to clean air, water, and land; in essence, a healthy environment. That’s a long process, it takes four years to amend the constitution, but I’ll be introducing that proposal again when we come back in January,” says Bray.