Vermont leaders announce $12 million boost for addiction treatment efforts

MONTPELIER – On Thursday, Vermont leaders gathered outside the State House to announce new funding that will go towards addressing substance use disorder.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) announced that the state will be receiving $12 million to bolster substance use treatment and prevention response. He said it’s money that couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

“I am torn apart when I think about the lives that have been so badly damaged, but then I know what the money can mean at a time of isolation for people in treatment and recovery,” Sen. Leahy said.

In 2020, 157 opioid-related deaths were reported in Vermont, an uptick of nearly 40 percent from the previous year.

Governor Phil Scott said the expansion of life-saving services like fast access to medication-assisted treatment has continued through the pandemic, but it’s not enough.

“I know to those of you who have lost a loved one to addiction or overdose in the last year, none of this matters much,” Governor Scott said. “We understand that, and it motivates us to do better in order to save lives.”

Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray said the funding is an acknowledgement that Vermonters suffering from substance use disorder are seen, and that their elected leaders are working to help.

“This funding, along with the American Rescue Plan funds coming to Vermont for broadband, will allow us to connect more Vermonters, particularly those in underserved communities, with urgently needed treatment and prevention services,” Lt. Gov. Gray said.

Despite the harm caused by isolation during the past 14 months for those with opioid use disorder, Eva Zaret of the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition said there were some silver lining breakthroughs that she noticed.

“You can imagine for a moment a mom in treatment who now has the options of telemedicine and take-home medications to ease the burden of childcare and transportation who can now stay focused on a successful recovery,” Zaret said.

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said the coalition’s earlier work in developing a community-wide response to substance use disorders helped address the unique challenges brought on by COVID.

The funding includes a two-year, $6 million flexible block grant to the Vermont Health Department under the COVID Supplemental Appropriations bill passed last December, and a similar grant that will be coming from the American Rescue Plan Act that passed in March. The money will be administered through Vermont’s Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs to support prevention, treatment and recovery programs in communities around the state.