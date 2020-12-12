Vermont leaders anticipate delivery of COVID-19 vaccine next week

The states still await final word from the FDA, on the go ahead for the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US. Without the sign-off, states won’t get that first shipment. Right now we’re on track to see the vials arrive next week.

“So while it’s important to acknowledge the good news around the vaccine, we have to put it in context and remember the virus is still our common enemy,” Governor Phil Scott said.

Governor Scott said this is a step in the right direction, but as case numbers show it won’t provide an immediate impact.

“We are about to go over 300,000 deaths since March, that’s more deaths that we lost in WWI, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan combined,” Governor Scott said.

For his part, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted we are now two weeks out from Thanksgiving. He said none of their recent contract tracing efforts have revealed clusters of cases.

“But we are still seeing about 100-120 cases a day which is a level much higher than we are accustomed to,” Dr. Levine said.

The FDA advisory panel found that Pfizer shot appears to be safe and effective in people 16 and older. The long term care facilities will be the first on the list.

“The hope is that by the 21st, which is not too far away, they can get their first doses,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine said they will be keeping track of who has received just how many doses.

“So from the safety side, there’s voluntary reporting by individuals who get the vaccine, there’s mandatory reporting by the healthcare system and all of the providers,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine said that the initial group will be carefully studied to determine if there is an immune response. He believes it won’t be until early February until we see that.

“The stock statistics on the tv of hospitalizations of deaths and cases aren’t going to change in the snap of a finger because there is a vaccine on the market, but they are going to change,” Dr. Levine said.