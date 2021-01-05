Vermont Legislature to start 2021 session remotely

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The Senate met with 17 members, one over the required quorum, to pass legislation needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul Heintz/Seven Days via AP, Pool)

The Vermont Legislature is getting ready to kick off the 2021 session with most of the pomp and circumstance occurring remotely.

Democratic Rep. Jill Krowinski is the presumptive incoming speaker of the House. She says they are trying to make the session as normal as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, except it will take place on Zoom.

The Senate will also be meeting remotely, but Lt. Gov.-elect Molly Gray will be sworn into office Thursday in the Senate chamber. Gov. Phil Scott will be sworn in for his third term on Thursday, and he is then scheduled to give his inaugural address.