Vermont lieutenant governor gets married

The Green Mountain State’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray married Michael Palm on Saturday at Four Corners Farm in Newbury, which Gray’s family owns. The couple had a private outdoor ceremony, overlooking the Connecticut River.

Palm is a commercial airline pilot based out of Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. He and Gray first met in Burlington after mutual friends introduced them to one another.

The lieutenant governor’s office wrote on Sunday that Gray will keep her surname.