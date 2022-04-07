On Thursday, the Vermont House Education Committee voted to extend universal school meals for another year in Vermont. The bill will now move to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.

“You know a student that is trying to learn with an empty belly is not focused on what those teachers are trying to convey to them,” said Scott Faye, President of the School Nutrition Association of Vermont. Faye says this is vital for students.

The Universal School Meals Act would require breakfast and lunch to be provided to students at no charge at all Vermont schools for the 2022-23 school year.

“We have seen more students than ever accessing food at school; our high schools have seen a 67% increase.”

Students across the country have received no-cost meals during the COVID-19 pandemic through a federal waiver program. That federal funding will come to an end in June, leaving states to decide how to proceed.

“We are purchasing local beef that we are making homemade meatballs whole grain pasta, we are serving locally grown chicken drumsticks with homemade bread,” said Faye.

Anore Horton, the Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont says we must continue this program. “We absolutely can not go back, we can not go back for our for our kids, for our families, for our schools.”

The bill will now move to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.

“We don’t want any student to ever have to experience or learn what hunger feels like in school ever again in our state.”