Vermont Lottery, convenience store chain raising money to fight breast cancer

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins on Friday. That’s also when a team effort to raise money for the fight against the disease will begin.

If you buy a 16-ounce pink coffee cup at Jolley Convenience Stores in October, you’ll get a free $1 Pocket Change scratch ticket, courtesy of the Vermont Lottery. Jolley will also send 25 cents to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign, up to a limit of $25,000.

“This is a brand-new thing that we’re doing, so it’s new to everybody; yeah, they’re excited,” Jolley Convenience Stores general manager Shawn Bartlett said. “Our staff over the years has been great. We do bake sales, we do bottle drives, and this is our tenth year of doing it and our company has donated just about $800,000 in the last ten years.”

Another way to join the fight against breast cancer is through the annual Making Strides of Northern Vermont Walk. It’ll be on Sunday, October 10 at 12:00 noon.

Local 22 and Local 44 sponsor the event at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington each year. Our chief meteorologist Amanda Thibault will serve as co-emcee with Mary Cenci of Star 92.9.