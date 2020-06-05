Vermont man accused of making a bomb threat to service agency

NEWPORT, Vt. – Newport Police say an Irasburg man is in trouble, accused of calling in a bomb threat Thursday to Northeast Kingdom Community Action or NEKCA.

Scott Toupin, 54, will be charged with false public alarms, and disturbing the peace.

Police say a staff member at NEKCA told them a man later identified as Toupin, claimed to have left a small box that might be a bomb, on a food shelf.

Officers say workers believe Toupin was at NEKCA Wednesday, and became aggravated when employees refused to give him a ride to Irasburg.

He’s due in court Friday.