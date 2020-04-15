Vermont man accused of marking up face masks in price-gouging scheme

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont’s Attorney General is suing a Williston man, accused of marking up face masks 500%, and selling them to Central Vermont Medical Center.

The state alleges Big Brother Security Programs and its owner Shelley Palmer, imported surgical masks that cost 10 cents, re-selling them to the hospital for $2.50 each.

T.J. Donovan alleges Palmer violated the Vermont Consumer Protection Act, based on price gouging.

“Protecting hospitals and medical professionals from unfair practices involving medical equipment is a top priority,” Donovan said, in a release. “These folks are on the front lines saving lives during a public health emergency. We need to do everything we can to protect them so that they can continue to protect us,” he said.

Donovan says even if material, labor and legitimate supply chain costs increased, 40 or 50 cents each would be reasonable, but he says $2.50 is unconscionable.

Palmer has a court hearing scheduled for next week.