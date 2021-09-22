Vermont man arrested and charged with firearm offense after death of girlfriend

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Cody Ahonen, 28, of Mt. Holly, was arrested by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on September 20. This comes after Ahonen’s girlfriend, Brittany Bouthiette, reportedly shot herself on September 15 while in a vehicle with him.

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont says Ahonen is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for domestic violence.

Police say the gun used by Bouthiette belonged to Ahonen and Ahonen possessed the gun before her death. After Bouthiette was shot, Ahonen attempted to throw the gun into the woods. Police say they located a Glock pistol in a roadside ditch.

Beneath the vehicle, police located a quantity of suspected cocaine base. Inside the vehicle, troopers found an additional pistol, a rifle, a quantity of powder cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a digital scale with white residue, and approximately $10,000 in U.S. currency.

The attorney’s office says if convicted of possessing a firearm having been previously convicted of domestic violence, Ahonen faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.

Ahonen made his initial appearance today in Burlington. He was ordered detained pending trial.