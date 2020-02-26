Vermont man charged with assault & stalking, following January incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Rutland, Vt. – A Vermont man has a court date to answer to the charges of aggravated assault and stalking, and criminal threatening following a January 29 incident.

Police say Steven Ciccone, 35, waited in a parking lot, and followed Michael Kemp home to Main Street in West Rutland, when he took out a knife and cut Kemp on his arm and stomach.  Kemp’s injuries were superficial, and not life-threatening.

The two men knew each other.

Police say they weren’t called about the incident until hours later.

Ciccone is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog