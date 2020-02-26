Vermont man charged with assault & stalking, following January incident

West Rutland, Vt. – A Vermont man has a court date to answer to the charges of aggravated assault and stalking, and criminal threatening following a January 29 incident.

Police say Steven Ciccone, 35, waited in a parking lot, and followed Michael Kemp home to Main Street in West Rutland, when he took out a knife and cut Kemp on his arm and stomach. Kemp’s injuries were superficial, and not life-threatening.

The two men knew each other.

Police say they weren’t called about the incident until hours later.

Ciccone is due in court Wednesday.