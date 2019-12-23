Vermont man dies after one-car crash in Arlington

An Arlington, Vermont, man died in an Albany hospital Sunday, two days after suffering injuries in a single-car crash on Rt. 313W.

Vermont State Police say Scott Sibley, 49, drove off the road near the intersection with Wilcox Road and hit a tree Friday evening. He was trapped inside the vehicle until he was removed by Arlington firefighters and transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, then airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police said the weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, and Sibley was wearing a seatbelt.