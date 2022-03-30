On Wednesday, Sean Fiore, a Vermont man who plead guilty to numerous charges including conspiring to have a person tortured and murdered, was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Fiore was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and to pay restitution to nine victims for his crimes. He also has to pay a $400 special assessment.

In September 2018, Fiore communicated with a woman in Venezuela via WhatsApp and expressed interest in purchasing a video depicting a kidnapped child being tortured. Fiore had specific instructions of abuse he wished to see inflicted on the child, referred to as a “slave” and paid $600 in Amazon gift cards for the video.

Fiore then expressed interest in a video depicting the torture and killing of another kidnapped “slave”. In December 2018, he paid $4,000 for the second video, which depicted requested sadistic abuse and the possible death of an adult male.

Fiore was found to be in possession of other videos and images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest said, “It is difficult to imagine more depraved conduct than that of Sean Fiore. We are grateful for the tremendous support and teamwork provided by Homeland Security Investigations and Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force during the investigation of this case. These investigators were indispensable in uncovering Fiore’s heinous crimes. We are also thankful for our Department of Justice partners, including the DOJ Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, the DOJ Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, and the DOJ Office of International Affairs, who helped bring Fiore to justice. This office along with its partners will continue to prioritize protecting the vulnerable and prosecuting dangerous offenders such as Fiore.”

“The defendant paid for and scripted unspeakably vile and horrific videos of a child being tormented, and an adult sadistically abused,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This prosecution, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont and Homeland Security Investigations, sends a clear message that these reprehensible acts will not go unanswered or unpunished.”