Vermont man hurt, two dogs killed in Orange camper fire

One man suffered burns to his upper body Thursday when a fire destroyed two campers in the town of Orange.

Vermont State Police say two dogs died inside one of the campers parked at 8 Smith Road. An occupant, Shawn Waldie, is at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with burns to his head, shoulders, ears, neck and wrist. He also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Two other occupants were not inside the campers at the time of the fire, which police said broke out shortly after midnight.

Waldie, 39, told police he started a fire in a wood stove in one of the campers, then fell asleep on the couch. He awoke to thick smoke from a fire that had started at the top of the metal stove pipe. He managed to escape. Police said the land owner, Betty Dow, called 911.

Firefighter arrived to find the campers, which were parked next to each other, fully engulfed in flames. Police said both campers and their contents are considered a total loss. Neither was insured.

Investigators say several factors caused the fire, including the metal stove pipe, which was full of creosote, and the aluminum siding on the campers, which is not safe for metal stoves.

Anyone with additional information regarding this fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.