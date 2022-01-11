Montpelier, VT — 37-year-old Keith Partridge of Springfield has been arrested and arraigned for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials.

Investigations began when the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone possessed CSAM images on Snapchat.

Partridge was identified as the source of the CSAM content and residential and online data search warrants were executed. Some additional devices were obtained during the search of his residence, which will be forensically examined.

Partridge was arraigned on Tuesday for two felony and three misdemeanor counts of CSAM at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, but pleaded not guilty. He was provided conditions of release, which includes prohibiting any access to minors and prohibiting him from leaving Windsor County.