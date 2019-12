SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vermont State Police say a Springfield man is dead after his car went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday on Interstate 91 in Springfield.

Michael Luurtsema, 61, died on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say it was raining at the time of the crash, and the roads were wet and icy.