Vermont man pleads not guilty to robbing 2 banks in one week

A Vermont man accused of robbing two banks in one week has pleaded not guilty.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jason Cromie on suspicion of robbing a bank in downtown Burlington on Tuesday and another one Wednesday in South Burlington. The Burlington resident was charged with assault and robbery after he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from People’s United Bank and $2,000 from Community Bank.

Cromie is being held on $25,000 bail. An email was left by the AP seeking comment Friday from Cromie’s public defender.