Vermont man to be arraigned in shooting death of his father

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Marshfield man is expected to be arraigned in the shooting death of his father.

Police say the body of 71-year-old William Fink was discovered in his Marshfield home when law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call by the victim’s wife Wednesday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Samir Fink is expected to be arraigned Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. Fink lived in the home with his parents. State Police investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

Samir Fink was ordered held without bail pending arraignment. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.