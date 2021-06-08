Vermont man with Alzheimer’s praises newly FDA approved drug

A Burlington family has some insight on the newly FDA approved Alzheimer’s drug.

The drug is called Aducanumab also known as Aduhelm. Tom Sullivan has been taking it for years, after participating in a trial at Yale back in 2016, the same year he was diagnosed.

“The minute I was diagnosed I never felt that different in a lot of ways,” Tom Sullivan said.

On Monday the FDA approved Biogen’s drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re so grateful that Tom is at that steady label because of the aducanumab, because that is a long time where there could’ve been a good deal of deterioration and there wasn’t” Kate Sullivan, Tom’s spouse said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than six million Americans live with the disease, and 66% of those people are women.

“Women tend to me more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. John Steele Taylor, neurologist at uvmmc said. “Maybe there is some sort of aging survival bias built in there.”

Dr. Taylor said the study Tom Sullivan is enrolled in showed the new drug did not reverse mental decline, but slowed it.

“The aducanumab is properted to modify the underlying disease,” Dr. Taylor said.

Jim Wessler, the Regional Leader for the Alzheimer’s Association for all of New England, said there are about 13,000 people in Vermont with Alzheimer’s disease.

“And just in the next five years that will increase to 17,000,” Wessler said. “ That was assuming we had no disease modifying treatments, so perhaps we will start bending that curve.”

The Sullivans are filled with joy knowing Tom is seeing positive results.

“If Tom wasn’t on the medication, he might not even recognize those kids, me, our son or grandchildren,” Kate Sullivan said.