One Vermont man’s unwavering support for President Trump

When he’s not winding the clocks at his shop in Williston, Pat Boyden spends a lot of time showing his support for President Donald Trump.

“I enjoy it,” he says. “I do.”

Like most Republicans on Capitol Hill, Boyden is opposed to the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats this week. And like many Trump supporters, he sees it as yet another distraction.

“They keep piling on looking for little dinky things to try and cause problems,” Boyden said.

“The things he set about to do I think he’s tried to do very well,” Pat Boyden says.

Boyden’s support of the president started early in Trump’s campaign for the White House, and it’s been unwavering since he took office.

“The things he set about to do I think he’s tried to do very well,” he said. “He’s had a lot of obstruction, a lot of people opposing just the basic things that he wanted to do.”

The latest example, he says, is the whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and the presidential hopeful’s son Hunter in a July 25 phone call. A few days later, it was reported the president froze nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the White House released a summary of the call in which Trump urges Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr on the investigation.

Democrats called the president’s comments “deeply disturbing.” Boyden doesn’t buy it.

“That sounds to me more of a problem than Trump saying ‘Hey, what really happened here?’. Why is that not a legitimate question?” he said.

Pat Boyden’s Trump 2016 campaign signs were vandalized. Now he wants voters to be respectful of each other.

Boyden says he’s not sure how the impeachment inquiry will impact Trump’s bid for re-election. But in the meantime, Boyden, whose Trump 2016 campaign signs were vandalized, is calling on all voters to be respectful of each other.

“I try to calm our side down, take it easy and wave,” he said. “You give them a thumbs up, which is what I did. That’s what I do.”