Vermont marijuana sales bill written; governor to ‘take a look’

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm called MCW to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands, in accordance with state law.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would set up a system for the legal sale and taxation of marijuana in the state.

Gov. Phil Scott says he will “take a look” at the legislation when it reaches his desk before he decides what to do. The Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a compromise bill that had already been passed by the House.

Possession of marijuana for recreational purposes has been legal in Vermont for more than two years, but the law legalizing it contained no mechanism for the legal sale of the substance.