Exactly three years have now passed since Vermont’s first verified death due to the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Scott tweeted:

“…March 19…marks the three-year anniversary of Vermont’s first confirmed Covid-19 fatality. In remembrance of the Vermonters and Americans we have lost, I have ordered the flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.”

The Vermont Department of Health released its most recent COVID-19 report this past Wednesday. It shows that 932 Vermonters have died from the virus. Fifty-four have died so far this year.