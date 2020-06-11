Vermont mayors: More federal funding needed to bolster overburdened budgets

The Vermont Mayors Coalition held a press conference on Thursday to announce their COVID-19 recovery priorities.

Barre Mayor Lucas Herring says the group has spoken with Rep. Peter Welch about an additional bill to support local governments. The mayors are also requesting an automatic one-year delay for municipalities to incur debt in TIF borrowing districts.

“If this bill does come through from the federal government for example then there is an ability for us to recoup those costs to make sure our budget is not overly burdened by putting more money on the taxpayer,” Herring said.

The coalition consists of eight Vermont mayors. They announced their 2020 agenda in January, but it has since been taken over by COVID-19. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the virus has brought several new urgent issues to the forefront.

“We believe there is actually an opportunity through rapid action by our leaders in Montpelier to strengthen, over the medium and long term, our precious Vermont cities and downtowns,” Weinberger said.

Mayors said they are having trouble staffing law enforcement positions. In order to become an officer in Vermont, you need to complete a 16-week training program, which mayors are working on altering to meet coronavirus regulations. They are also trying to make some of the training more flexible to encourage more community members to join the force.

“It is really important to have police officers who are a part of the community that they serve,” said Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott. “This has become critically highlighted recently.”

Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID-19 economic recovery package includes $50 million in housing assistance. Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson would like some of this money to be used for escrow clinics.

“A rental escrow clinic could move evictions from a hearing into a court-ordered mediation, so at that point, a pool of money could be made available to help pay for rent,” Watson said. “It could also go toward home improvements.”

The coalition also said more funding for mail-in ballots is needed to ensure everyone who wants to can vote.