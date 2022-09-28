St. Albans, VT — Three Vermonters are being honored this week for their part in an event that helped shape American history.

The three men took part in the Boston Tea Party nearly 250 years ago and are receiving commemorative graveyard plaques. On December 16, 1773, patriots Adam Beal Jr., Patrick William Cox, and Samuel Hammond were part of a group that snuck aboard a British ship and dumped crates of tea into Boston Harbor.

Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum officials say they are honored to keep the patriots in their memory.

“It’s a great honor to be here in Vermont honoring the legacy of Vermont’s role in the American Revolution and the participants that still reside here in the final resting place of the Boston Tea Party,” said Evan O’Brien, Creative Manager for the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum.

Ceremonies are taking place at several cemeteries across Vermont. Patriots Adam Beal Jr. and William Cox were commemorated on Wednesday at the Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans and West Fairlee Village Cemetery.

On Thursday, patriot Samuel Hammond will be honored on Thursday at the West Wardsboro Cemetery.

Next year will be the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and by that time, all known participants will have markers on their graves.

“I’m honored, I’m very very honored to be doing this,” said Patricia Rugg, 4th great-granddaughter of Adam Beal Jr. “They should be honored they should be thanked. They went through an awful lot, settling in this country. And look at the way we live today. It’s because of them today that we have such a great life.”