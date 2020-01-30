Vermont Minimum Wage Increase Still Concerns Gov. Scott

Vermont’s minimum wage is again becoming a topic the Governor is asking to address. The Senate is expected to pass legislation raising it to $12.55 per hour. While it is not the $15 dollars an hour that was initially talked about, Governor Scott still has some concerns.

“I want people to make more money in Vermont. But our economy is sensitive at this point in time, and I believe that there are businesses in some areas of the state that are under a lot of burden. So I just want to be careful how we move forward,” said Governor Scott in his weekly press conference.



Governor Scott says that he is open to hearing ideas that will help “massage the wages”.