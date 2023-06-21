Westford, VT– More than 235 Vermonters died from accidental opioid overdoses last year, and Health Department records show most of those were linked to fentanyl.

The mother of one of the victims is using that tragedy to bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl — especially the hidden dangers.

Just over a year ago, Amy Goodrich-Riley lost her daughter to an accidental overdose. She took to social media to share her story and gained thousands of views. Now this mission to help other families is helping Amy find peace.

“This time a year ago, my family was just completely rocked,” Amy said.

On June 2, 2022, hugged her daughter, Grace, goodbye for the last time. It was a day she’ll never forget.

“Grace was only 21. She had come home, eaten dinner, got some dress clothes for her new job in Maine, and she left. She hugged us goodbye, and she died. Grace died because she took one pill that she bought on Church Street.”

What Grace likely didn’t know was the pill was laced with fentanyl. Amy notes “the one pill that Grace bought had enough fentanyl in it to kill 20 people.”

The number of overdose deaths linked to fentanyl has been rising dramatically since 2018, hitting record levels last year. Vermont’s Deputy Health Commissioner says counterfeit pills are widespread.

“It’s gradually made its way into the illicit drug market, and we’re seeing it not only mixed with heroin, but also with cocaine and methamphetamine. This is emerging across the country, seeing counterfeit pills that are made to look like Adderall, for instance, or other prescription medications that have fentanyl in it,” said Kelly Dougherty.

Dougherty says just a few grains of fentanyl can be deadly. “When you take fentanyl, it’s a very powerful sedative, so what it can do is depress the respiratory system to such an extent that somebody stops breathing.”

But instead of letting grief consume her, Amy took to Facebook to share her daughter’s story. One post even surpassing 50,000 shares, all spreading awareness of the irreversible damage one pill can do.

“I’m hoping that when people share that post, they remember that, and think of Grace, when they’re tempted to take something that’s from a friend or that’s from the street, you don’t know what’s in it. I know that she would want to help other people if she could, I know that she would be happy if she knew her death meant somebody else was saved.”

Amy says Grace was excited for her future. She had moved into an apartment with friends in Portland, ME, set to begin a job at a hotel. But instead of a future, Grace’s mother is just left with photos, memories and her artwork.

Amy says, even a year later, grief doesn’t get any easier.

“I thought when I first lost Grace, it was something our family would survive, and that it would get easier with time. I now know that’s not true. The reason that’s not true is because when we first lost Grace, that first month, it had only been a month since we had last seen her. Now it’s been a whole year since we’ve seen her, and for other moms I’ve talked to who are further into this, it’s been three years since they’ve seen their child. The further you get away from the loss and the actual date, you have to remember that it’s longer since that family had last seen their child.”

Amy says this loss was especially hard on her young son, who was only six when his big sister died, or as he called her, his “Big Big.”

Now, Amy hopes to keep spreading grace’s legacy.

“Grace’s life was cut short, but what she wanted to do was become a counselor, she wanted to counsel people, and she wanted to help people. So, in honoring Grace, I’m spreading the message about fentanyl and of pills, and that anything you take on the street isn’t safe,” Amy said.

The Health Department warns people not to use drugs alone, and emphasizes the importance of having Naloxone on hand in case of an accidental overdose.