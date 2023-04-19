The man accused of murdering Fern Feather last year is now accused of trying to escape from a Vermont prison.

The Department of Corrections says Seth Brunell tried to escape from a secure section at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

DOC says security staff became aware of the attempt Tuesday afternoon. Brunell did not leave the secure section of the facility and did not pose a danger to the public during the event, prison officials said.

Vermont State Police were notified and following DOC protocol, all state prisons conducted an emergency headcount; all inmates were accounted for, DOC said.

Prison officials will review the incident, and Vermont State Police will conduct an independent investigation

Brunell has been lodged at NECC since April 2022 on a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused in the stabbing death of 29 year old Fern Feather, a transgender woman, in Lamoille County on April 12, 2022. A judge has ordered Brunell to remain in custody until trial.