Vermont National Guard, Air National Guard both busy with upcoming training

The Vermont National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard both have training exercises this coming week. One unit is hosting international visitors, while the other is traveling out of state.

Soldiers from North Macedonia and Senegal are coming to the Green Mountain state to train with the Vermont National Guard. The two countries have been paired with Vermont through the National Guard State Partnership Program for more than a decade.

The Senegalese soldiers will train with federal, state and local disaster response groups during the week. The soldiers from North Macedonia will have a two-week cyberspace defense training course at Camp Johnson in Colchester.

Meanwhile, the Vermont Air National Guard is about to spend three weeks training with its F-35 fighter jets in Nevada. Airmen, F-35s and support equipment will start to leave on Wednesday for Nellis Air Force Base, which is just outside of Las Vegas.

The Nevada training exercise is known within the Air Guard as Red Flag. Besides the 158th Fighter Wing, other Air Force and Navy aircraft will also participate in it.

The Red Flag exercise means there will be no F-35 flights in Vermont from this coming Friday, July 16, through Friday, August 6.