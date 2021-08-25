Vermont National Guard assisting U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan

A small contingent of Vermont National Guard soldiers has been in Afghanistan since earlier this month to help with the evacuation from that country. Just how small it is, and exactly when it arrived, aren’t clear.

Guard officials say that some Vermont soldiers are providing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital. Others are helping Afghan citizens who have U.S. special immigration visas as they try to leave the country. Meanwhile, some Vermonters deployed in Kosovo are also getting ready to help the State Department by offering the Afghan evacuees temporary housing, if needed.

On Tuesday, at his weekly news conference, Gov. Phil Scott was asked if there were any Vermont Guard members in Afghanistan.

“I think I would be better to point you towards the Guard,” the governor answered. “I don’t want to say anything I shouldn’t say, so let’s — I’ll let you contact the Guard for that question.”

No one from the Guard was available on Wednesday for an interview. However, Guard officials say they will be available on Thursday.