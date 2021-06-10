Fire when ready: Vermont National Guard holds annual weapons training

Dozens of soldiers with the Vermont Army National Guard completed weapons qualifications training at Camp Ethan Allen on Thursday.

“These are the different training requirements that we come out here to do to ensure that our soldiers are ready to go,” said Major John Hearn, 186 Battalion Commander.

The annual requirement on the Guard’s simulated gun range gives soldiers a chance to learn their weapons inside and out before they are deployed.

“I feel a lot more confident being able to come out here,” said Second Lt. Amy Nichols. “If you told me 4 years ago in high school that I would be out here and in charge of people, I probably would’ve been pretty scared. All of the training building up to this has given me a lot of confidence in myself and I just love it.”

The guard also invited Vermont journalists to step into in the soldiers’ shoes, giving us a chance to take a shot.

The training recently expanded to include requirements that soldiers shoot while sitting, standing and lying down.

In September, the Guard will host Operation Bullseye. It’s a chance for the community to come to the range and practice shooting.