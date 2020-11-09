Vermont National Guard Hosts COVID Safe Deployment Ceremony

More than 70 airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing Vermont Air National Guard joined by their families took part in a deployment ceremony. Agitant General Gregory Knight says despite the pandemic it is still important to have this event.

“I’ll tell you, it is important for us to recognize our folks, as you’ve heard my comments these are folks that have stepped up and said pick me. They understand the gravity of what we do as a nation and the impact we have globally, and they’re stepping up, and they’re up for the mission.”

Knight says that COVID has made some of their operations tricky. But adds that The Guard is staying one step ahead with their health precautions allowing them to have an in-person ceremony.

“COVID has certainly presented some challenges especially in the training environment, we have had to make some adaptations, and move our training to the right for instance and then of course with the mitigating those group sizes as you saw in there today, but we were ahead of this pretty early. ”

Knight alluded to the presidential election as part of the importance of their jobs.

“It’s an exercise in democracy and I was talking with one of our honorary commanders today, I think folks need to maintain their focus and understand; be respectful of what’s going on in the United States, it’s our democracy.”

The members being deployed from the VTANG this Fall are civil engineers, communications experts, comptrollers, first sergeants with ground and air medical personnel. Knight says he congratulates all of the airmen and thanks them for stepping up to serve the country.

“It is a great source of pride for me to be a part of this organization, and to watch our soldiers and airmen deploy.”

Due to the pandemic the base hosted multiple ceremonies with limited capacity at each. The originally scheduled featured speaker was not able to make it due to a travel related quarantine.